What did Dontaie Allen's performance do for UK basketball? January 04, 2021

Kentucky men's basketball freshman point guard Devin Askew talks about teammate Dontaie Allen's 23-point performance in UK's 78-73 double-overtime win at Mississippi State on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. The Wildcats play host to Vanderbilt on Tuesday.