UK Men's Basketball John Calipari on his team: ‘We pushed the coffin open’ January 09, 2021 09:08 PM

Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari talks to the media after the Wildcats' 76-58 victory over the Florida Gators in Gainesville on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. After a 1-6 start, the Wildcats are now 3-0 in SEC play.