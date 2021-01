UK Men's Basketball John Calipari says UK ‘let one slip away’ at Auburn January 16, 2021 05:17 PM

Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari talks to the media after his team's 66-59 loss to the host Auburn Tigers on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. The loss dropped the Wildcats to 4-8 overall, including 3-2 in the SEC.