UK Men's Basketball John Calipari after UK’s loss at Georgia: ‘I’m discouraged’ January 20, 2021 10:06 PM

Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari talks to the media after his team's 63-62 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. The loss dropped the Wildcats to 4-9 overall and 3-3 in the SEC.