UK Men's Basketball UK’s John Calipari looks ahead to Tuesday night at Alabama January 23, 2021 09:53 PM

Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari talks to the media after the Wildcats' 82-69 win over the LSU Tigers in Rupp Arena on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. UK now plays SEC leader Alabama on Tuesday. Alabama defeated Kentucky 85-65 on Jan. 12.