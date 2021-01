UK Men's Basketball UK basketball on Alabama: ‘The three-ball is what they do’ January 25, 2021 02:13 PM

Kentucky men's basketball assistant coach Bruiser Flint talked about Alabama as the Wildcats prepare to play the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Earlier this year, Bama set an SEC record with 23 made three-pointers in a game.