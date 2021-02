UK Men's Basketball Turnovers a problem again for UK basketball at Missouri February 03, 2021 10:21 PM

Kentucky men's basketball guard Davion Mintz talks to the media about the Wildcats' 17 turnovers in UK's 75-70 loss at the Missouri Tigers on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Kentucky is now 5-11 on the season, including a 4-5 SEC mark.