UK Men's Basketball John Calipari after UK’s 12th loss: ‘I don’t know what to tell you’ February 06, 2021 11:35 PM

Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari talks to the media after his Wildcats lost to the Tennessee Volunteers 82-71 at Rupp Arena on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Calipari complimented UT guards Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer. UK is now 5-12.