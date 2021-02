UK Men's Basketball What challenges do Arkansas present UK basketball? February 08, 2021 01:50 PM

Kentucky men's basketball assistant coach Joel Justus talked to the media on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, as the Wildcats prepare to play the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena. Arkansas is 14-5 overall, 6-4 in the SEC.