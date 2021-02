UK Men's Basketball What was Kentucky trying to do on final play against Arkansas? February 09, 2021 10:27 PM

Kentucky men's basketball coach describes what his team was trying to do on the final play of its 81-80 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Rupp Arena. Down one with 4.3 seconds left, the Wildcats turned the ball over.