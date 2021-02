UK Men's Basketball John Calipari: ‘No team has gone through what we’ve gone through’ February 13, 2021 05:35 PM

Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari talks to the media after the Wildcats' 82-80 win over the visiting Auburn Tigers on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. UK snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to 6-13 on the season, 5-7 in the SEC.