UK Men's Basketball John Calipari proud of UK basketball’s win over Auburn February 13, 2021 05:35 PM

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari talks about the Wildcats' 82-80 win over the visiting Auburn Tigers on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. UK made 11 of 24 three-point shots on the way to improving to 6-13 on the 2020-21 season.