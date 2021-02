UK Men's Basketball Jacob Toppin comes up big for Kentucky basketball at Vandy February 17, 2021 10:45 PM

Kentucky men's basketball sophomore Jacob Toppin talks to the media about the Wildcats' 82-78 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Toppin scored 16 points, 12 in the second half, as UK improved to 6-7 in the SEC.