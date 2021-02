UK Men's Basketball John Calipari on Kentucky’s shot-blockers: ‘Casper’s in there’ February 19, 2021 12:02 PM

Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari talks about UK's shot-blockers during a video conference with the media on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The Wildcats play at the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday at 1 p.m. on CBS.