UK Men's Basketball John Calipari keeps talking ‘daggers’ after UK’s win at Tennessee February 20, 2021 04:53 PM

Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari talks to the media after his Wildcats' 70-55 win over the No. 19-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. UK improved to 7-7 in the SEC and 8-13 overall.