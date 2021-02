UK Men's Basketball Keion Brooks grabs 14 rebounds in UK basketball’s win at Tennessee February 20, 2021 05:18 PM

Kentucky men's basketball sophomore Keion Brooks said it felt good to 'keep the foot on the gas pedal' after the Wildcats' 70-55 win over the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville on Saturday, Feb. 2021. UK is now 7-7 in SEC play.