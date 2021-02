UK Men's Basketball UK’s John Calipari explains what happens in loss to Florida February 27, 2021 08:39 PM

Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari talks to the media after his team's 71-67 loss to the Florida Gators on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Rupp Arena. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak by the Wildcats, now 8-14 on the season.