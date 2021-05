UK Men's Basketball John Calipari discusses his point guards for 2021-22 May 28, 2021 11:56 AM

Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball coach John Calipari met with the media on Friday, May 28, 2021. Calipari talked about his point guards, including TyTy Washington, Sahvir Wheeler, Kellan Grady, CJ Fredrick and Davion Mintz.