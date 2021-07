UK Men's Basketball UK’s Davion Mintz: ‘I’m definitely looking forward to Big Oscar’ July 08, 2021 01:05 PM

Kentucky men's basketball guard Davion Mintz talked to the media on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Mintz was asked if there is a new Wildcat he is looking forward to playing with next season. Mintz mentioned transfer center Oscar Tshiebwe.