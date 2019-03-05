‘I have no intention to redshirt.’ Dontaie Allen plans to play at UK next year.

Dontaie Allen missed most of his senior season. at Pendleton County. He’s hoping to not miss any of his freshman year.
The University of Kentucky signee was named Mr. Basketball Tuesday at the Lexington Convention Center. He told reporters on site that he doesn’t plan to redshirt at UK during the 2019-20 school year.
“I have no intention to redshirt,” said Allen, who signed with UK in November. “I think I’ll be good by then but I’m just gonna play it by ear.”
Allen played in only 13 games as a senior after tearing the ACL and meniscus in his left knee in December. He was averaging 42.9 points and 14.2 rebounds prior to the injury.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
He is doing physical therapy three days a week in Lexington, and was wearing a brace Tuesday.
“I’m looking forward to the rest of the process,” Allen said. “There’s really not a timeline right now, it’s just pretty much getting better.”
Pendleton County Coach Keaton Belcher in a seperate interview echoed Allen’s optimism about playing for next season.
“I think he’s on pace to be in uniform next year at UK,” Belcher said.
Comments