Report: Kentucky basketball racks up huge travel tab for recruiting

In an exhaustive examination of more than two years of travel records regarding University of Kentucky basketball recruiting, a report by the Stadium sports network reveals UK spent more than $1.46 million in its recruiting efforts.

The story by Stadium’s Andy Wittry estimates how much was spent on travel for several high-profile recruits, including eventual Duke star Zion Williamson as well as this year’s signed class, during a period from September 2016 to January 2019.

Wittry conducted open records requests for itemized travel expenses from UK, a public university. He then matched those to UK-reported and other published accounts of recruiting visits to a recruit’s hometown or game event.

The most notable expenses came from private jet travel, a more than $1.2 million tab for head coach John Calipari and/or his assistants to fly from Lexington to various locales to visit recruits.

During the time studied, UK spent an average of $41,609 per month on private plane travel and more than $3,100 per month on commercial flights, according to the report.

At the beginning of the examination in September 2016, Wittry found “During the course of Coach Cal’s eight-day, 10-city trip, he saw five future Wildcats across three different time zones.”

Read the full report at WatchStadium.com.