UK Women's Basketball UK’s Kyra Elzy remains ‘coachable’ after national award January 05, 2021 04:03 PM

Kentucky women's basketball coach Kyra Elzy was named espnW's National Coach of the Week after UK beat back-to-back Top 25 teams. On Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, she told the media her staff is not letting the award go to her head.