Matt House: Josh Allen came back with a purpose

At Kentucky football’s annual kickoff luncheon, defensive coordinator Matt House complimented outside linebacker Josh Allen. The senior enters the 2018 season high on the draft lists of many NFL scouts.
Kentucky football finished spring practice without picking a starting quarterback. At SEC Football Media Days, head coach Mark Stoops was asked if he had a timetable for picking a starter between Gunnar Hoak and Terry Wilson.
Clips from various plays by quarterbacks Terry Wilson and Gunnar Hoak as well as the rest of the University of Kentucky football team during this year’s annual Blue and White spring match Friday at Kroger Field.