A behind-the-scenes look at the Kentucky football team’s media day

Kentucky senior wide receiver Dorian Baker missed the 2017 season after dislocating his ankle during camp. In 2016, Baker tore a hamstring during camp. At Media Day, Baker said he cannot worry about getting injured this year.
At Kentucky football’s annual kickoff luncheon, defensive coordinator Matt House complimented outside linebacker Josh Allen. The senior enters the 2018 season high on the draft lists of many NFL scouts.
Kentucky football finished spring practice without picking a starting quarterback. At SEC Football Media Days, head coach Mark Stoops was asked if he had a timetable for picking a starter between Gunnar Hoak and Terry Wilson.