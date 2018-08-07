How UK assistant Darin Hinshaw wants quarterbacks to respond to adversity
Kentucky football does not have a quarterback who has played in a Division I college game. Thus, quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw is trying to teach them how to respond to adversity on the field before the Wildcats open their season Sept. 1.
After Kentucky football’s fifth day of practice, offensive coordinator Eddie Gran talked Tuesday about how his players are doing with the installation process. UK opens the season Sept. 1 at home against Central Michigan.
Kentucky senior wide receiver Dorian Baker missed the 2017 season after dislocating his ankle during camp. In 2016, Baker tore a hamstring during camp. At Media Day, Baker said he cannot worry about getting injured this year.
At Kentucky football’s annual kickoff luncheon, defensive coordinator Matt House complimented outside linebacker Josh Allen. The senior enters the 2018 season high on the draft lists of many NFL scouts.