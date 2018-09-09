New (and bigger) bowl outlook for UK following big win over Florida

Heading into this season, the national college football prognosticators weren’t too excited about UK’s bowl outlook.
Most had the Wildcats playing somewhere after the regular season, but the matchups and locations weren’t all that intriguing for a program looking to take that next step forward.
UK’s victory over Florida on Saturday night — the one that ended The Streak at 31 games — could very well be the turning point Mark Stoops and the Wildcats needed.
Several new sets of bowl projections were released Sunday morning — and more will be coming out over the next couple of days — and UK is clearly moving up the ranks.
It’s early, obviously, but the Cats now return home for three straight games, one against FCS opponent Murray State and two more chances to make major statements within the Southeastern Conference in matchups against Mississippi State and South Carolina.
CBS Sports analyst Jerry Palm, who didn’t have UK in a bowl in his preseason projections and made a realistic argument for a 4-8 season for the Cats, now has Stoops’ bunch positioned in the Belk Bowl on Dec. 29 against Notre Dame, a team with College Football Playoff hopes and one of the top programs in the sport’s history.
CollegeFootballNews.com also pits Kentucky against one of the sport’s greats, a matchup with the Texas Longhorns in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27.
Brant Parsons of the Orlando Sentinel projects UK in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, a game scheduled for New Year’s Eve. Kansas State is the matchup in those projections.
SB Nation’s post-Week 2 bowl picks also kicked Kentucky up the postseason food chain, moving the Cats from the Birmingham Bowl to the Music City Bowl in UK-friendly Nashville, a matchup with North Carolina State that would take place on Dec. 28.
Kentucky is obviously getting more attention in national circles.
If the Cats can protect their home turf with wins over Murray State, Mississippi State and South Carolina over the next three weekends, they’ll be well-positioned for an even larger postseason prize.
This story will be updated with more bowl projections.
