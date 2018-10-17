Kentucky football motivated by chance to win SEC East

Kentucky football center Drake Jackson said Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, that being in the hunt for the SEC East Division title is motivation for the Cats the remainder of the season. UK plays host to Vanderbilt on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
Mark Stoops happy with preparation for Texas A&M

UK Football

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talked to the media after his team's Thursday practice for Saturday's game at Texas A&M. Stoops discussed the crowd noise at Kyle Field, special teams and linebacker Chris Oats, who will be making his first start.

