Who will Mark Stoops miss more, Benny Snell or Josh Allen?

January 01, 2019 06:26 PM

After his team's 27-24 win over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2019, in Orlando, Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops was asked which of his stars will he miss most -- Benny Snell or Josh Allen? UK finished the season 10-3.