Benny Snell on rushing record: ‘It was the best feeling’

By

January 01, 2019 06:34 PM

Kentucky running back Benny Snell talks about setting the school's career rushing record during UK's 27-24 win over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. Snell finished with 144 yards on 26 carries.