VRBO Citrus Bowl: UK 27, Penn St. 24

Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) celebrated after breaking the all time rushing record during the VRBO Citrus Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Kentucky beat Penn State 27-24.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Chris Oats (22) stopped Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Nick Bowers (83) short of the goal line during the VRBO Citrus Bowl Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Penn State Nittany Lions place kicker Jake Pinegar (92) has a field goal blocked by Kentucky Wildcats defenders during the VRBO Citrus Bowl Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats tight end C.J. Conrad (87) celebrated with Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Kash Daniel (56) after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions during the VRBO Citrus Bowl Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Kentucky beat Penn State 27-24.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) celebrated with the MVP award with Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Josh Allen (41) after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions in the VRBO Citrus Bowl Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Kentucky beat Penn State 27-24.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) celebrated with the MVP award with Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Josh Allen (41) after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions in the VRBO Citrus Bowl Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Kentucky beat Penn State 27-24.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) celebrated with the MVP award with Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Josh Allen (41) after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions in the VRBO Citrus Bowl Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Kentucky beat Penn State 27-24.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky celebrates after winning the VRBO Citrus Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Kentucky beat Penn State 27-24.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops celebrated after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions during the VRBO Citrus Bowl Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Kentucky beat Penn State 27-24.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky celebrates after winning the VRBO Citrus Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Kentucky beat Penn State 27-24.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Terry Wilson (3) celebrated with the team after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions the VRBO Citrus Bowl Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Kentucky beat Penn State 27-24.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Kash Daniel (56) sacked Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Trace McSorley (9) during the VRBO Citrus Bowl Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Terry Wilson (3) fumbled the ball while being tacked by Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during the VRBO Citrus Bowl Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Bunchy Stallings (65) sacked Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Trace McSorley (9) during the VRBO Citrus Bowl Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) ran the ball past Penn State Nittany Lions deadeners to break to the all time rushing record during the VRBO Citrus Bowl Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Kentucky beat Penn State 27-24.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Gunnar Hoak (12) celebrated with confetti after winning the VRBO Citrus Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Kentucky beat Penn State 27-24.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky celebrates after winning the VRBO Citrus Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Kentucky beat Penn State 27-24.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) outran Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during the VRBO Citrus Bowl Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Kentucky beat Penn State 27-24.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Terry Wilson (3) moved down field past Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Jan Johnson (36) Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman C.J. Thorpe (69) and Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle PJ Mustipher (93) during the VRBO Citrus Bowl Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Kentucky beat Penn State 27-24.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Terry Wilson (3) passed the ball over Penn State Nittany Lions defenders during the VRBO Citrus Bowl Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Kentucky beat Penn State 27-24.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops looked down field during the VRBO Citrus Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Kentucky beat Penn State 27-24.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats place kicker Miles Butler (95) is congratulated by Kentucky Wildcats long snapper Tristan Yeomans (42) after kicking a field goal during the VRBO Citrus Bowl Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Kentucky beat Penn State 27-24.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) ran the ball past Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields (5) and Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (99) during the VRBO Citrus Bowl Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Kentucky beat Penn State 27-24.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops yelled down court during the VRBO Citrus Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Kentucky beat Penn State 27-24.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) ran the ball past Penn State Nittany Lions defenders during the VRBO Citrus Bowl Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Kentucky beat Penn State 27-24.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) ran the ball past Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Shareef Miller (48) during the VRBO Citrus Bowl Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Kentucky beat Penn State 27-24.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Bunchy Stallings (65) Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Isaiah Epps (81) and Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) gathered around Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) after he broke the all time rushing record during the VRBO Citrus Bowl Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Kentucky beat Penn State 27-24.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Josh Allen (41) and Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops celebrated after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions during the VRBO Citrus Bowl Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Kentucky beat Penn State 27-24.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops celebrated after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions during the VRBO Citrus Bowl Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Kentucky beat Penn State 27-24.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Josh Allen (41) Kentucky Wildcats safety Mike Edwards (7) Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) and Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Kash Daniel (56) this took the field for the the VRBO Citrus Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Kentucky beat Penn State 27-24.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) ran the ball past Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Cam Brown (6) and Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) during the VRBO Citrus Bowl Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats defensive end Calvin Taylor Jr. (91) stopped Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback DJ Brown (24) during the VRBO Citrus Bowl Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
A Kentucky Wildcats fan cheered on the team during the VRBO Citrus Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats safety Darius West (25) stopped Penn State Nittany Lions running back Miles Sanders (24) during the VRBO Citrus Bowl Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops yelled down field during the VRBO Citrus Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Kash Daniel (56) entered the field for the VRBO Citrus Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Chris Oats (22) and Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Chris Westry (21) celebrated during the VRBO Citrus Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Terry Wilson (3) outran Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Shareef Miller (48) during the VRBO Citrus Bowl Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Chris Westry (21) broke up a pass intended for Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) during the VRBO Citrus Bowl Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Josh Allen (41) prepared to sack Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Trace McSorley (9) during the VRBO Citrus Bowl Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcat fans cheered during the VRBO Citrus Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Penn State Nittany Lions Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com