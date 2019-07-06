UK Football
Funeral arrangements set for Kentucky football legend Jared Lorenzen
Photo slideshow: Kentucky’s Jared Lorenzen through the years
Funeral arrangements for University of Kentucky football legend Jared Lorenzen, who passed away at age 38 on Wednesday, have been announced.
According to the obituary released by Linnemann Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Center in Erlanger, there will be a celebration of Lorenzen’s life on Wednesday, July 10, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Pius X Church at 348 Dudley Road in Edgewood, followed by a burial service at the church.
Lorenzen’s family has asked that instead of flowers, donations be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center for Better Health, or the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation in Pittsburgh.
Lorenzen, who was a two-sport star at Highlands High School before going on to a record-setting career at UK, died July 3 after years of health problems related to his weight, his family said.
Comments