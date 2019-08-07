Kentucky’s 2020 football schedule is complete. Check out who the Wildcats play.

Impressions from Kentucky football’s open practice Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay and Kentucky football beat writer Josh Moore talk about their impressions from UK’s open practice at Fan Day on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Kroger Field. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay and Kentucky football beat writer Josh Moore talk about their impressions from UK’s open practice at Fan Day on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Kroger Field.

The University of Kentucky next year will travel to Auburn, one of three football opponents unique to the 2020 slate from the 2019 schedule.

The Southeastern Conference announced 2020 football schedules Wednesday for all 14 league teams.

UK also will host Eastern Illinois and Kent State in 2020. Kentucky is 7-0 all-time against Kent State, its last win (47-14) coming in 2012 (the Golden Flashes were one of two opponents UK beat that year). It will be the first meeting between UK and Eastern Illinois, an FCS program that plays in the Ohio Valley Conference.

The Wildcats will open next season against Eastern Michigan, a Mid-American Conference team whom it will play in week two of this season. Next year’s meeting will be the third in four years between two programs that had never met before 2017 (UK won that year, 24-20).

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kentucky hasn’t played Auburn since 2015, a 30-27 loss in Lexington. The Tigers won the last two meetings between the teams by a combined six points and each of their last three games has been decided by a single-digit margin. UK’s last win in the series, 21-14, came at Auburn in 2009; it broke a 15-game losing streak to the Tigers that went back to 1967.

The SEC hasn’t set its rotation for non-division opponents beyond 2025, so UK after next year wouldn’t play Auburn again until at least 2026.

After opening against Eastern Michigan, UK will get its trip to Gainesville out of the way in week two. It will come back to Lexington for back-to-back home games against Kent State and South Carolina before making the Auburn trip. The Cats then host Eastern Illinois and Vanderbilt in consecutive weeks before traveling to Missouri.

Mississippi State, UK’s permanent opponent from the West Division, will come to Lexington next year. That game is the second of four straight games against FBS opponents to finish the 2020 season following an open date on Oct. 31. UK in the month of November goes to Tennessee, hosts Mississippi State and Georgia, and ends the year at Louisville.

Click here for a complete week-by-week 2020 schedule for the entire SEC.

2020 UK football schedule

Home games in all capital letters. Kickoff times to be announced later.

Sept. 5: EASTERN MICHIGAN

Sept. 12: at Florida

Sept. 19: KENT STATE

Sept. 26: SOUTH CAROLINA

Oct. 3: at Auburn

Oct. 10: EASTERN ILLINOIS

Oct. 17: VANDERBILT

Oct. 24: at Missouri

Oct. 31: Open

Nov. 7: at Tennessee

Nov. 14: MISSISSIPPI STATE

Nov. 21: GEORGIA

Nov. 28: at Louisville