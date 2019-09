UK Football UK’s Lynn Bowden: ‘We played old Kentucky ball’ in MSU loss September 21, 2019 09:55 PM

Kentucky football wide receiver Lynn Bowden talks to the media after his team’s 28-13 loss at Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss. UK dropped to 2-2 overall, 0-2 in the SEC.