UK Football UK’s Mark Stoops calls Tennessee game ‘a very disappointing loss’ November 10, 2019 12:30 AM

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talks to the media after his Wildcats lost 17-13 to Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Kroger Field. UK dropped to 4-5 on the 2019 season, including 2-5 in the SEC.