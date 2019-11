UK Football Mark Stoops after UK’s win over Vanderbilt: ‘We didn’t flinch’ November 16, 2019 08:12 PM

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talks to the media after the Wildcats' 38-14 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. UK rallied from a 14-3 deficit to go 5-5 on the season.