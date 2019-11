UK Football UK’s Lynn Bowden gives credit to offensive line after win at Vanderbilt November 16, 2019 08:13 PM

Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden talks to the media after the Wildcats' 38-14 win at Vanderbilt on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bowden rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown and threw for 104 and a score as UK improved to 5-5 on the season.