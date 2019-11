UK Football UK’s Lynn Bowden turns in another 100-yard performance November 23, 2019 09:25 PM

Kentucky football quarterback Lynn Bowden talks to the media after rushing for 129 yards and two touchdowns in UK's 50-7 win over UT Martin on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Bowden has now rushed for 100-or-more yards in five games this 2019 season.