UK Football Mark Stoops on last time UK football was favored: ‘We got our butts kicked’ November 09, 2020 02:12 PM

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talked Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, about being a 17-point favorite over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday at Kroger Field. Coming off a bye week, the Wildcats are 2-4 on the season.