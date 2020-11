UK Football UK’s Mark Stoops calls Alabama ‘an unbelievable opponent’ November 16, 2020 02:14 PM

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talks about the task of playing No. 1-ranked Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Tuscaloosa. Led by head coach Nick Saban and quarterback Mac Jones, the Crimson Tide are 6-0 on the season.