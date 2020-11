UK Football UK’s Mark Stoops on 60-point loss: ‘It’s not a good look’ November 21, 2020 10:14 PM

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops discusses the Wildcats' 63-3 loss to the No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. It was Kentucky's worst loss, by margin, since a 65-0 loss at Florida on Sept. 28, 1996.