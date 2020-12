UK Football Mark Stoops says UK desperately wanted to finish the correct way December 06, 2020 01:07 AM

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talked to the media after the Wildcats' 41-18 win over South Carolina on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Kroger Field. UK finished the regular season 4-6. Stoops said the team will meet Sunday to talk about a bowl game.