UK Football Does Kentucky’s A.J. Rose want to play in a bowl game? December 06, 2020 01:07 AM

Kentucky senior running back A.J. Rose is asked if he wants the Wildcats to play in a bowl game in 2020? UK finished the regular season with a 41-18 win over South Carolina on Dec. 5, 2020. Rose rushed for 101 yards on 14 carries.