Gator Bowl predictions: Will Kentucky be able to take it to N.C. State up front?

It’s almost time for the 2020 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Here are some final thoughts and predictions about how Kentucky’s matchup with North Carolina State might play out in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday.

Defensive standing

There was so much talk about Kentucky’s offense throughout the season and during its intermission prior to bowl season, what with a few shake-ups in the staff and all, that the Wildcats’ defensive woes often went overlooked in 2020.

OK, to call them woes might be unkind. Kentucky gave up 387 yards per game (53rd nationally) and 26.4 points per game (47th), but within the Southeastern Conference ranked fifth in both categories. Those numbers and rankings are a significant step back from the two years prior, in which UK finished as a top-20 unit nationally, but they’re not exactly awful. By comparison Alabama, by far the league’s best team, allowed just one fewer touchdown and 36 fewer yards per game; its offense, however, often dwarfed what its defense achieved (as Kentucky witnessed first hand).

A crucial element lacking from this year’s team was an outstanding pass rush. Many predicted Kentucky would fall back in that department in 2019 following Josh Allen’s departure but it was able to withstand his loss thanks to the ascension of Calvin Taylor Jr. There was no breakout star along the defensive line in 2020, and it showed in the final numbers: Kentucky entering its final game has 22 fewer sacks and 25 fewer tackles for loss than it did in the 2019 season. Some of that probably can be chalked up to the lack of stat-stuffing that occurs against a few cupcake opponents whose offensive lines are less able to withstand the bullying from SEC defensive linemen, but it’s still a stark contrast year over year for a defensive front that brought back several experienced players.

Big picture, developing a standout individual pass-rusher and complementing him is key to getting those numbers back to where defensive coordinator Brad White wants them. In the short term — i.e., this weekend — White says UK needs to fixate on detailed execution in order to make life harder for an N.C. State offense that he likened to that of Missouri’s.

“Sometimes it’s do we need to be cleaner in our stunts?” White said during a Wednesday news conference. “Was the pattern right? Could I be more aggressive? Could the coverage stick a little bit longer? There’s a lot of things that go into it. There’s been several times this year, I know I’ve talked about it, I feel a little bad for Phil (Hoskins). Phil could have had three or four (sacks) this year where he’s hitting the quarterback as he’s throwing the ball where, if we’d just been a little bit cleaner in our coverage and that QB had to hold that ball, he’s got one.

“But on the whole, it’s not anywhere close to what we expect, what my demand is here. And that’s gonna be my focus. Can we get it fixed in one game? I don’t know if that’s the case, but long term we’ve gotta find a guy who can be an elite rusher.”

3-3-5

N.C. State trots out a 3-3-5 defensive alignment that aims to confuse and out-speed offenses. Kentucky got a look at the 3-3-5 when it hosted Mississippi State.

Kentucky won that game, 24-2, but not with its offense, which generated just 157 yards on 53 plays. Six interceptions — including one returned for a touchdown and another that set up a 2-yard scoring run by Chris Rodriguez — were the deciding factors in UK’s third game of the season.

Don’t expect the Cats to stray too far from how they looked in 2020, but wrinkles will be essential against a Wolfpack squad that will probably expect little from UK’s passing game. N.C. State isn’t exactly stout against the run, allowing 4.1 yards per carry, but it’s easier to cover when your opponent is rushing the ball two-thirds of the time it runs a play (UK threw the ball only 36 percent of its 611 total plays this season, compared to 45 percent of its opponents’ 698 plays).

Drake Jackson, Kentucky’s center, this week offered some thoughts on the defense he’ll line up against on Saturday.

“The 3-3-5 defense is unorthodox, I’d say,” Jackson said. “The personnel’s different so they do different things out of it. You saw a sneak peek of that with Mississippi State. Now, they’re not Mississippi State. Mississippi State slanted, stunted, blitzed, I would say, almost 100 percent of the time, and this is a little different than that. Their second level, their linebackers, they hit holes hard, they hit ‘em fast. They’re very locked in on their keys. Their defensive line is stout.”

X-factors

Bowl games often come down to which team wants to be there more. In this instance, it’s hard to believe that either team won’t be excited to touch down in Florida.

N.C. State sat out of last year’s bowl season after finishing 4-8 and with just one win over an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent (Syracuse). It doubled its win total and added six victories against the ACC this season, and for its efforts got invited to one of the more historically relevant bowls.

Kentucky’s record was more disappointing at 4-6 but was blazed against a schedule generally accepted as more difficult. None of its wins came against foes with winning records, and only one of the opponents it defeated (Mississippi State) ultimately played in the postseason because of COVID-19 circumstances. But, N.C. State only defeated two teams — one of them, Liberty, by a single point — that finished with winning records in 2020 (the other was Pittsburgh).

On paper, this weekend presents an opportunity in which both teams could come out with something to prove in terms of where they’re at as programs. For N.C. State, a win over any SEC team would be a feather in its cap: its only victory over an SEC team under Dave Doeren occurred against Vanderbilt in the 2016 Independence Bowl, and before that it went 17 years between victories against the league (South Carolina, 1999). For Kentucky, it’s a chance to end a peculiar campaign with a victory over a top-25 foe and turn back-to-back bowl wins into a three-game postseason win streak.

Final predictions

Kentucky 27, N.C. State 20: Kentucky’s chance to refresh led to total buy-in from UK’s players, by all accounts. I expect this edition of the Wildcats to look as ready to win a football game as they have in a while. The team purportedly is void of the COVID-19 problems that plagued it down the stretch and seems inspired in spite of offseason developments with the coaching staff. I don’t think it’ll be easy, but at the end of the day UK comes back to Lexington with another bowl win in hand.

MVP: Landon Young. In his final game for the Wildcats, the Lafayette High School graduate delivers a memorable block to free up Chris Rodriguez for a game-sealing touchdown run.

The last word

Defensive tackle Phil Hoskins on his maturation while at Kentucky:

“I just never completely locked in like I did this year because I just wanted to do other things. When I realized what needed to be done, or what I wanted to do, I had to do it. It’s like Coach Stoops says, ‘Men do what they have to do and little boys do what they want to do.’ And it’s easy to get under the blanket and curl up when it gets tough, or you can go out and do it. And I had to go out and do it, and I had to be a man, and I had to do what men have to do. I couldn’t do what I wanted to do because that wouldn’t get me where I needed to be.”