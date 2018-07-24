He was one of UK’s best running backs ever. Now he’s become a coach.

A former Kentucky running back will be coaching in Kentucky this coming season.
Jojo Kemp, No 12 on UK’s all-time career rushing list with 1,709 yards and 19 touchdowns, has been hired as the new wide receivers coach at University of the Cumberlands, the Herald-Leader has confirmed.
Kemp played at Kentucky from 2013-16 and became well known for his ability to score out of the wildcat formation, including piloting the Cats’ key 45-38 victory over South Carolina in 2014.
The DeLand, Fla., native had discussed wanting to get into coaching after his UK career ended.
In his final season at Kentucky, Kemp’s running backs coach praised the senior’s work ethic and leadership as well as his attention to detail.
“I like his toughness,” UK offensive coordinator Eddie Gran said of Kemp in 2016. “He’s a perfectionist. He really wants to do everything right. So you have a chance. You know you’re gonna get everything from him.”
Comments