An updated position-by-position look at who is available for Kentucky football this season

As we wait for the start of Kentucky’s fall camp and the annual “talking season,” as Coach Mark Stoops dubs it each year, here is an updated look at exactly who UK has arriving and returning at each position.

(Listings are alphabetical and include only scholarship players; returning starters in bold; r-players who were redshirted in 2017; n-newcomers)

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks — Danny Clark (r), Gunnar Hoak, Terry Wilson (n), Walker Wood (r)

Running backs — Sihiem King, A.J. Rose, Benny Snell, Chris Rodriguez (n), Kavosiey Smoke (n)

Wide receivers — Marvin Alexander (n), Josh Ali, Dorian Baker (started in 2016), David Bouvier, Lynn Bowden, Allen Dailey (n), Isaiah Epps, Akeem Hayes (n), Zy’Aire Hughes, Bryce Oliver (n), Tavin Richardson, Clevan Thomas, Ahmad Wagner

Tight ends — Brenden Bates (n), C.J. Conrad, Justin Rigg, Keaton Upshaw (n)

Linemen — George Asafo-Adjei, Luke Fortner, Sebastien Dolcine (r), Austin Dotson (r), Kenneth Horsey (n), Drake Jackson, Darian Kinnard (n), Nick Lewis (n), E.J. Price, Bunchy Stallings, Logan Stenberg, Naasir Watkins (r), Quintin Wilson (n), Mason Wolfe, Landon Young

DEFENSE

Linemen — Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald (r), Quinton Bohanna, T.J. Carter, Kengera Daniel, Tymere Dubose, Davoan Hawkins (n), Phil Hoskins, Kordell Looney, Jerquavion Mahone (n), Marquan McCall (n), Adrian Middleton, Josh Paschal, Calvin Taylor

Linebackers — Josh Allen, Kash Daniel, Jamin Davis (r), Jordan Jones, Alex King (r), Chris Oats (n), Ashtan Pierre (n), DeAndre Square (n), Jamar “Boogie” Watson, Chris Whittaker (r), Jordan Wright (r)

Defensive backs — Tyrell Ajian (r), Derrick Baity, Jamari Brown (n), Yusuf Corker (r), Cedrick Dort, Mike Edwards, Stanley Garner (n), Jordan Griffin, Lonnie Johnson, Michael Nesbitt (r), Davonte Robinson, Darius West, Chris Westry, Domonique Williams (n)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Punters — Max Duffy (n), Grant McKinniss

Place-kickers — Chance Poore (n)