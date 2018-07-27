Guess who’s featured on Kentucky football’s new schedule posters.

The University of Kentucky football players from around the commonwealth have their own commemorative poster, one of several designs that were released by UK Athletics on Friday morning.
Three seniors — safety Mike Edwards, tight end C.J. Conrad and linebacker Josh Allen — all have individual posters featuring the “Get Up” theme of 2018.
And another poster shows star running back Benny Snell flanked by the Cats’ likely starting offensive linemen in Landon Young, Logan Stenberg, Bunchy Stallings, Drake Jackson and George Asafo-Adjei.
The posters will be available at UK Fan Day on Aug. 4 as well as at select Kroger locations starting at 8 a.m. that day.
The in-state players featured on their poster are Kash Daniel, Davonte Robinson, Jackson, Adrian Middleton, David Bouvier, Young, Zy’Aire Hughes and Mason Wolfe.
