UK’s Allen, Stallings earn SEC honors for second time in three weeks after win over Mississippi State

For the second time in three weeks, Kentucky seniors Josh Allen and Bunchy Stallings earned Southeastern Conference weekly honors.
Allen was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Week after his six tackles in the Cats’ 28-7 win over Mississippi State on Saturday night. Allen had two tackles for loss, a sack, a quarterback hurry and a pass breakup.
The senior linebacker harassed Nick Fitzgerald, especially in the second half. On two straight possessions in the fourth quarter, Allen had a tackle for loss, drew a holding penalty and a false start.
Then he registered a sack and forced a bad throw that turned into a Fitzgerald interception.
“I got their (snap) count right and then that’s all she wrote; I was trying to get him every play,” Allen said after the win, UK’s second over a ranked opponent.
“I felt like they couldn’t block me. I already had that in my mind.”
Allen has 25 tackles, 6.5 for loss, three sacks and four quarterback hurries to go with two pass breakups and a forced fumble.
Stallings, a senior right guard, graded out at 93 percent in the victory. He helped the Cats rack up 229 rushing yards against one of the SEC’s top defensive fronts. He had four knockdown blocks and 21 blocks at the point of attack.
▪ The Southeastern Conference announced that Kentucky’s game at Texas A&M on Oct. 6 will be at night, but the time and TV are still be determined. The matchup could take place at 7 p.m. on ESPN or at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network or ESPN2.
