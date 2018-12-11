Kentucky close to selling out its Citrus Bowl ticket allotment

As of Tuesday afternoon, Kentucky had just 200 public tickets remaining from its VRBO Citrus Bowl allotment of 9,000 tickets, a school spokesman confirmed.
There are fewer than 20 student tickets (of the initial 350 available) left for the New Year’s Day bowl game against Penn State at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium.
Kentucky sold out of its allotment (then, 8,000) for the TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville in 2016 as well.
The Nittany Lions (9-3) finished third in the Big Ten’s East Division, winning their final three games of the season. Their losses this season were to Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State.
It will be a battle of top-20 scoring defenses and two teams that are adept at running the ball.
Kentucky has faced Penn State five times in program history, with the last time coming 20 years ago in the Outback Bowl, the last time the Cats played in a New Year’s Day bowl.
After the bowl pairings were announced, UK’s Mitch Barnhart called on Cats fans to join the team in Florida for a fun holiday break.
“We need them to show up in force,” the athletic director said. “These guys deserve it. They deserve to have their fans out there in a big-time atmosphere in a big-time game on New Year’s Day. Kentucky fans, this is our chance to show why the Big Blue Nation is as special as it is.”
The last of UK’s ticket allotment can be purchased at ukathletics.com/bowl.
