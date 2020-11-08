Lexington Herald Leader Logo
KC will see ‘bright and sunny’ Sunday afternoon before possible thunderstorms Tuesday

Kansas Citians can expect a “bright and sunny” Sunday afternoon with temperatures in the 70s, according to FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

By 4 p.m., the temperature is expected to hit 76 degrees, said Countee, who provides weather updates for The Star.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler Monday in the low 70s, but they will still be high for November averages.

Thunderstorms are possible Tuesday morning with a high of 50 degrees, Countee said.

“So keep that in mind,” he told people who might be driving into work Tuesday morning. “Some gusty wind, possibly some smaller hailstones in the cards there as well.”

Profile Image of Luke Nozicka
Luke Nozicka
Luke Nozicka covers crime and courts for The Kansas City Star. Before joining The Star, he covered breaking news for The Des Moines Register.
