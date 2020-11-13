Next Cats player page: Kentucky signee Nolan Hickman

UK officially announced the signing of Nolan Hickman on Nov. 11, 2020.

The first commitment for Kentucky’s 2021 recruiting class came a bit out of nowhere, but Nolan Hickman is far from an “under-the-radar” prospect, and he’s expected to be an instant-impact player for the Wildcats to start the 2021-22 season.

The point guard from Seattle was already ranked as a Top 100 national recruit at the time of his commitment to UK In August, but it wasn’t publicly known that the Cats were seriously pursuing him until just a couple of days before he announced his pledge to the program. UK Coach John Calipari and assistant coach Tony Barbee had seen Hickman play while scouting Paolo Banchero — a top-five national recruit who ultimately chose Duke — and the Kentucky coaches became enamored with Hickman’s game. He was just as enamored with the idea of playing for UK.

NOLAN HICKMAN

Point guard | Seattle, Wash.

6-foot-3, 179 pounds

247Sports: No. 30 overall

Rivals.com: No. 52 overall

ESPN.com: No. 61 overall

Hickman was measured this fall at 6-3.5 (in shoes) with a 6-6.5 wingspan. He averaged 17.3 points, 3.4 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game as a high school junior, making 38 percent of his three-point attempts. For his senior season, he’s moved to Utah to play for Wasatch Academy, a high school team that plays a national schedule. Last summer, he had a 2.4-1 assist-to-turnover ratio on the highly competitive Nike circuit, where he was teammates with Banchero and other high-level players.

UK Sports newsletter Daily updates, analysis, exclusives, video and more devoted to University of Kentucky sports. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

He’s ranked a little lower than the typical Calipari recruit — especially the point guards that the UK coach has brought to Lexington over the past decade — but Hickman is seen as the type of player who should thrive at the college level. He also continues to improve on the court.

“He’s only gotten better and better,” former Rivals.com national analyst Corey Evans told the Herald-Leader after Hickman’s commitment. “I love his size. I love his length. I love his physicality that he goes about playing the game. So I just cannot see it not working out for him at Kentucky.”

Hickman is the quintessential playmaker at the point guard position, and he should be one of the better outside shooters among the players Calipari has recruited to play that spot. He’s also an effective perimeter defender.

“He’s a good anticipator both on and off the ball and has quick hands, which results in a ton of deflections,” Pro Insight analyst Matt McKay told the Herald-Leader. “He is a big-time competitor, above all else, which manifests itself in him always competing on the defensive end — which is more than half the battle, right there.

“I think as he continues to add ‘grown-man strength’ over time, it will help him become increasingly impactful as a defender. I think his basketball IQ also comes into play on this end, as he’ll be someone Coach Cal can trust when it comes to executing a scheme.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Quotable

“His demeanor reminds me of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Nothing SGA or Nolan does looks difficult. Neither guy gets sped up — they force others to adapt to their pace. You always feel like something good is about to happen when the ball is in their hands.” — Pro Insight analyst Matt McKay

What Calipari says

“I had the chance to see a lot of Nolan in the year or so before the pandemic hit. I am really excited about his ability to play the point guard position. He has speed, vision and scoring ability. One of the best things about Nolan is his competitive spirit. He plays to win, which our best guards I’ve coached do. Nolan is someone who can play multiple positions in the backcourt, who can fly in transition, and most importantly can create for himself and his teammates. Our guys will love playing with Nolan as he is a team-first player who is incredibly mature.”